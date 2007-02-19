Las Vegas Leisure Guide


Las Vegas Leisure Guide was the first and still is the most complete and current one-stop source of information about Las Vegas, Nevada travel. We've been on the internet continuously since March 1995 making us the oldest, city destination, tourism information website in the world! Whether your idea of a vacation is an exciting night of entertainment on the Strip, or peacefully drifting down the nearby Colorado River, you can find it in Las Vegas and HERE on Las Vegas Leisure Guide. We're everything you're looking for in a city visitor website. Complete do-it-yourself info, as well as additional links to trusted sources of Show Tickets, Hotels, Tours and unique discounts on everything for Visitors!
If it's not on The Leisure Guide it's NOWHERE! Most sites only promote shows, hotels, tours, etc. that they SELL. WE list them ALL and offer the Most Information, the Most Topics, the Most DIRECT Travel Services Links!. Book Direct and Save!

Las Vegas

... and the surrounding area is one of the world's favorite tourist destinations. The Leisure Guide provides the most complete and integrated portal to detailed information and offerings from over 70 different city visitor services providers to make your stay one you'll remember for a lifetime. On this site, all in ONE place, you can find out about and make reservations for everything from hotel rooms, rental cars and restaurants, to tours, headliners, concerts and events. You can even find referrals to group travel, convention and trade show services for meeting and conference planners and attendees, wedding packages and lots more Vegas info not found anywhere else. You can book either DIRECTLY with each source or put together a complete package through one of our many listed discounters, It's always your choice! Either way...

LV Leisure Guide never adds a commission. So you save the difference, unlike ANY other online site!

As if that weren't enough, we also provide directories to help you reach thousands of more sources which don't even HAVE internet web sites and aren't found anywhere else on the internet! Unlike other sites we show you not just a single, exclusive source for each product but EVERY source so you can "shop, compare and save", all under one virtual roof (yes WE invented that phrase LONG before anyone else).

If it's not here on The Leisure Guide it's nowhere!

But wait there's more!... LV Leisure Guide, is not just a bunch of links to "other people's sites". With thousands of pages of indexed, original, unbiased, Vegas vacation information, including Free or inexpensive things to do in Las Vegas, to-the-point, exclusive Las Vegas news just for visitors, photos, and exclusive free online Las Vegas coupons and discounts galore, all created specifically for visitors, you won't be gambling on having a winning trip to Vegas or Nevada when you use The Leisure Guide.


Some Not So Well Known Facts About Our City:
  • The average year round temperature is 67 degrees.
  • Hotel rooms occupancy averages 91 percent annually.
  • Southern Nevada (including Primm, Mesquite and Laughlin, Nevada) has over 142,000 hotel rooms and is growing almost daily. Vegas accounts for 124,000 alone with nine of the ten largest hotels in the world.
  • 851 flights a day deliver over 2.4 million city visitors each month through McCarran Airport making it the eighth busiest airport in the world.
  • Vegas is the 5th most popular foreign travel vacation destination in the world. It's also the top summer destination in the United States and the top Gambling Destination in the whole world!
  • Over 30 million people visit here annually. Almost one in five are "forced" to come for a convention. Around 100,000 held Vegas weddings last year!
  • It is only a 5 hour bus or car drive from Los Angeles, California. Mesquite and Laughlin are each about 1 hour distant. More tours to The Grand Canyon, one of the most popular local attractions, leave from this city than from any other.
  • There are nearly 1000 taxis, 330 limos & 32 bus routes in the city.
  • Over 2.1 million residents call the Las Vegas valley home!

A Personal Welcome to LVLG visitors from the Governor of Nevada A Personal Welcome to City Visitors from our Mayor of Las Vegas Our many thanks to the Nevada Commission on Tourism, The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, as well as their Laughlin office, All of The Individual Businesses and their Advertising Agencies represented here, you, our literally millions of loyal and dedicated readers, and the many others without whom this web site would not have been possible since March 1, 1995.

