Some Not So Well Known Facts About Our City:

The average year round temperature is 67 degrees.

Hotel rooms occupancy averages 91 percent annually.

Southern Nevada (including Primm, Mesquite and Laughlin, Nevada) has over 142,000 hotel rooms and is growing almost daily. Vegas accounts for 124,000 alone with nine of the ten largest hotels in the world.

851 flights a day deliver over 2.4 million city visitors each month through McCarran Airport making it the eighth busiest airport in the world.

Vegas is the 5th most popular foreign travel vacation destination in the world. It's also the top summer destination in the United States and the top Gambling Destination in the whole world!

Over 30 million people visit here annually. Almost one in five are "forced" to come for a convention. Around 100,000 held Vegas weddings last year!

It is only a 5 hour bus or car drive from Los Angeles, California. Mesquite and Laughlin are each about 1 hour distant. More tours to The Grand Canyon, one of the most popular local attractions, leave from this city than from any other.

There are nearly 1000 taxis, 330 limos & 32 bus routes in the city.

Over 2.1 million residents call the Las Vegas valley home!

